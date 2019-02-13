Portage teens arrested for alleged theft of gaming devices

PORTAGE, Mich. — Three Portage teens were arrested Tuesday for their alleged connection to the theft of gaming equipment.

Police say approximately $5,600 in gaming equipment was taken in burglaries on Jan. 19, Jan. 23 and Feb. 11 in the 300 block of E Centre Avenue.

Two brothers, ages 15 and 13, were arrested for their alleged role in the thefts. Around $1,500 worth of the stolen items were recovered.

Police also arrested a 14-year-old teen Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in the 4400 block of W Milham Avenue and taking a television and PS4.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

