SOS services suspended for weekend during computer upgrade

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State offices and online services will go dark during a major weekend computer upgrade.

All branches and online sites will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Tuesday. A new computer system is replacing decades-old technology. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calls it a “vital project.” It was in the works before she took office on Jan. 1.

Benson says office services may take longer as employees get familiar with the new system. Late fees will be waived if someone has an expiration date between Feb. 11 and March 2.

After the upgrade, electronic records will eliminate paperwork. Vehicle owners will be able to order a license plate, renew a snowmobile registration or order a state park passport at www.Michigan.gov/sos . Auto dealers and repair shops will find online options, too.