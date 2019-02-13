× Turbulence prompts emergency landing for Seattle-bound flight

RENO, Nev. — Five people were injured when a Delta Airlines flight going to Seattle encountered turbulence and had to make an emergency landing, according to reports.

Tribune-affiliate KCPQ reports a flight out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Reno after the crew reported turbulence around 34,000 feet.

Video shows the inside of the plane with items spilled all over the plane’s aisle.

Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NoJWLp5GUv — joe justice (@JoeJustice0) February 13, 2019

Passengers were expected to be taken to Seattle on another flight, an airline spokesperson told KCPQ.

Three people were taken to the hospital following the emergency landing.