Wyoming standoff suspect has charges reduced

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in a standoff in Wyoming last month was in court Wednesday.

Patrick Coyne was originally charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, but had that charge reduced to a misdemeanor charge.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 15 days of community service and ordered to pay $875 in fines and costs.

The standoff happened Jan. 31 at a residence in the 2000 block of Roos Avenue SW, near the intersection of Burton Street and Clyde Park Avenue. He was a suspect in a domestic violence incident, and refused to cooperate with police orders, leading to a standoff.

