Armed person report prompts lockdown at KTLA, Netflix

LOS ANGELES — One person was arrested after reports of someone with a “deadly weapon” caused a lockdown at Netflix and a tv station.

Tribune-affiliate KTLA reports the Los Angeles Police Department received “secondhand information” about a person who was armed. Police said the person was taken into custody later.

KTLA reports multiple LAPD cruisers were seen at Sunset Bronson Studios and employees were told to stay inside. Employees at the station were also asked to move to interior spaces and away from windows as a precautionary measure.