Chief: Suspect on drugs during Allegan standoff

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The suspect in a standoff in carjacking in Allegan County was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident, authorities say.

Authorities say the suspect, a 39-year-old Plainwell man, was wanted in connection to a stolen truck that was driven into a pond the day before the standoff.

Investigators said the suspect broke a window of a vehicle around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a business on Eastern Avenue. After being confronted by an employee, the suspect ran across the street and tried to steal a semi-truck at gunpoint before taking off in a nearby utility can.

Shortly after taking the van, the suspect got into a crash near the intersection of 108th Avenue and 26th Street. He took off into a wooded area and claimed to be holding a bomb when found by authorities.

He was taken into custody without incident after two hours of negotiations.

The Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if the suspect will face charges.