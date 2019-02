Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Grand Rapids is being transformed into a gallery of over 50 ice sculptures during the World of Winter Festival all weekend long.

People can join frozen fun activities like the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos on Ice Tournament, snow yoga, a silent disco, ice skating, and more!

All World of Winter events are free or low-cost and can be enjoyed by both families and adults.

World of Winter Festival is happening through February 17.

For a full list of events and activities, visit downtowngr.org.