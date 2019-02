Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Dyllon Hudson-Emory scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Davenport topped Northwood 68-60 Thursday night.

The Panthers (13-3, 21-3) maintain a one-game lead over Ashland for both the GLIAC South Division and Overall standings.

DU will play at Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.