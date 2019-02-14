EPA announces plan for tackling PFAS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it will move ahead this year with a process that could lead to setting a safety threshold for a group of highly toxic chemicals in drinking water.

Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Thursday in Philadelphia was announcing the agency’s first nationwide plan for dealing with long-lasting contaminants known as PFAS.

The contaminants have been detected in many public drinking water systems and private wells around the country. The chemicals are used in firefighting foam and a variety of nonstick, water-repellent products.

Wheeler is proposing “a regulatory determination” for two common forms of the compounds. That’s a first step toward a threshold at which treatment to remove the contaminants would be required.