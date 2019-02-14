Grace’s Table: A place for teen moms to find hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to their website, "Grace’s Table is a community where girls are welcomed as they are, invited to connect with others, and become a part of the family.

In a time of uncertainty and turmoil, Grace’s Table is a resting place, an anchor, and a firm foundation for teen mothers and their children, from mothers-to-be, to newborns and toddlers.

Grace’s Table represents safety and stability in the midst of uncertainty. When day-to-day living is filled with insecurity and doubt, our girls know they can rely on our volunteers for comfort, support, knowledge, and assurance.

The idea behind Grace’s Table is simple: Every Friday evening, Lisa opens her own home to a dozen girls and their infants and toddlers. They gather around Lisa’s huge kitchen table – a gift from Pioneer Construction – to pray, eat, and talk. Meals bring a variety of people together, but we all sit at equal levels Around the Table in our time together during which we welcome Jesus to be a part. These meals nourish the body and as we share life together, we nourish the soul."