Greenville man facing child porn charges

Posted 4:07 PM, February 14, 2019

A mug shot of Steven King.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A Greenville man is facing multiple child porn charges after an multi-county investigation.

Steven King, 52, was arrested Wednesday after authorities searched homes in Ionia and Montcalm counties. Authorities said King was found hiding in a basement of a Greenville home.

Investigators starting looking into King after receiving a tip about the suspected creation of child sexually abusive material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was arraigned on two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

