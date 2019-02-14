Jump into summer at the GR Boat Show now through Feb. 17

Posted 11:45 AM, February 14, 2019, by

Get ready to jump into summer early at DeVos Place with hundreds of watercraft on display at the Grand Rapids Boat Show this weekend.

Over 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers will fill the building including Motor Yachts, Trawlers, Cruisers, Fishing Boats, Pontoons, Runabouts, Motor Yachts, Center Consoles, Deckboats, Pro Style Ski and Surf Boats, Kayaks & Canoes, Inflatables, Personal Watercrafts and more!

The Grand Rapids Boat Show is happening now through February 17.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, and $5 for kids under age 14.

For more information and a complete show schedule, visit grboatshow.com.

