DEARBORN, MI - FEBRUARY 12: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and her son Christopher (left) put the pall on the casket of her husband, former congressman John Dingell, at his funeral at the Church of the Divine Child on February 12, 2019 in Dearborn, Michigan. Dingell, who died February 7th at the age of 92, was the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, having served for 59 years from 1955 until his retirement in 2015. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Late Rep. John Dingell hailed at service as ‘Mr. Michigan’
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Dingell, the record-long serving congressman who died last week, is being remembered at his funeral service in Washington as “Mr. Michigan” and a fierce defender of the state.
Former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio are among the scheduled speakers paying tribute to the Michigan Democrat.
The 92-year-old Dingell served 59 years in Congress, longer than anyone else in U.S. history.
Rep. Fred Upton followed Dingell as chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. Upton, a Michigan Republican, recalled Dingell’s famous remark about the committee: “If it moves, it’s energy. If it doesn’t it’s commerce. We had the world.”
About 800 people attended a separate funeral Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, where Dingell lived.