Man gets decades in prison for role in multi-state drug operation

Posted 5:31 PM, February 14, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced to decades in prison Thursday for his role is a drug operation spanning across several states.

Alex Alberto Castro received 42 years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine. Authorities say he was responsible for sending drugs to Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Indiana and Kansas by using trap-cars, semi-trucks with custom concealed compartments and car trailers.

He employed multiple drivers and maintained his drug deliveries while in prison for a federal supervised release violation in 2016.

Authorities began investigating the operation in 2016 using wiretaps of several coconspirators. In total, authorities arrested 24 people in the operation.

During the arrests and execution of search warrants, officers recovered over 30 kilograms of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, multiple pounds of marijuana, over $1.3 million in cash, and guns.

