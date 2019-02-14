Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Still need to order your Valentine's Day flowers? Here are a couple great places to purchase them online:

ProFlowers, Amazon, FTD, The Sill and 1-800-FLOWERS. They all offer plenty of price points and everything from the classic bouquet to adorable succulents and bamboo options, that are just romantic.

2. Some of your favorite restaurants are spreading the love with free for this Valentine's Day.

Qdoba's is bringing back its longest running promotion, offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree if you share a kiss at the register.

If you don't have anyone to smooch, you can still get the freebie by planting a fat one on a napkin or your hand.

For each heart-shaped pretzel you buy at Auntie Anne's they will throw in a second one for free.

You can also get 10 free wings at Hooters if you bring in a photo of your ex and shred it before you order.

Potbelly's heart is going out to all the people riding solo this year. The sandwich shop is giving a free cookie to every customer who is single.

3. One market is leaving Ada only to be replaced by another. It appears the Ada Market by Forest Hills Foods will take the spot where Kingma's is leaving.

The market will offer a wide variety of local and organic foods, and will have a Starbucks inside as well.

Customers will also be able to shop online for in-store pickup, or home delivery options.

Crews will begin remodeling the building as soon as possible, and hope to open by mid-April.

4. Gilda's Laughfest will soon open its newest location, which will be their headquarters for all things information.

Laughfest Central will be opening next Monday at the Waters Building off Ottawa Avenue in Grand Rapids. It will be your go-to for fesetival information, tickets and merchandise.

The festival runs March 7-17, and more information can be found at laughfestgr.org.

5. A little love this morning goes out to the people who've been clearing the streets and keeping us safe.

Video production students at Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville will be passing out treats and beverages to those workers in their area.

While students and staff get snow days, they know others, like first responders, line workers, and snowplow drivers, are working around the clock.

They'll be giving out the snacks at a makeshift drive thru in front of the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.