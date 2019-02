Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever wonder how Sundance Grill makes their nachos so delicious and makes sure no chip is uncovered? Chef Michael Alexander came on the show to show off how they're made, as well as talk about the other tasty entrees they serve at the restaurant.

Sundance Grill has two locations:

5755 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids

151 Ottawa Avenue North West, Grand Rapids

To look at their menu and specials, visit sundancegrill.com.