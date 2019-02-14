× Suspect in Gas Station Homicide Arrested

Grand Rapids, MICH.– Grand Rapids Police announced Thursday afternoon they arrested a man in connection to the city’s second homicide of 2019.

Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags faces charges of open murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. He’s accused of killing 34-year-old Frederick Lardale Jewell on Friday, February 8th.

Police say Brags was involved in a fight that left Jewell unresponsive in the BP gas station on the corner of Hall and Division. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. A Kent County Forensic Pathologist ruled the case a homicide on Monday.

Brags is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. We’re working to learn more about the investigation.