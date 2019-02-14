Suspect in Gas Station Homicide Arrested

Posted 2:18 PM, February 14, 2019, by

Grand Rapids, MICH.– Grand Rapids Police announced Thursday afternoon they arrested a man in connection to the city’s second homicide of 2019.

Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags faces charges of open murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. He’s accused of killing 34-year-old Frederick Lardale Jewell on Friday, February 8th.

Police say Brags was involved in a fight that left Jewell unresponsive in the BP gas station on the corner of Hall and Division. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. A Kent County Forensic Pathologist ruled the case a homicide on Monday.

Brags is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. We’re working to learn more about the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.