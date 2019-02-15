2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle crash in Kent Co.

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says 28th Street has reopened east of US-131, following a five-vehicle pileup.

It happened around 8:26 p.m. on 28th Street, east of US-131 in Wyoming. Dispatchers told FOX 17 two people were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Information on what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Dispatchers said 28th Street was blocked in both directions until around 10:25 p.m. Friday.

