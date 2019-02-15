3rd annual Beer Month GR kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, the third annual Beer Month GR kicks off Friday and runs through March 15.

It's a chance for local beer enthusiasts and visitors to enjoy Grand Rapids award-winning craft breweries.

More than 40 restaurants will be taking part, featuring beer-infused dishes and craft beer pairings.

Local breweries are also partnering with friends of Grand Rapids parks to create tree-themed beers as a way to give back to our parks and community spaces.