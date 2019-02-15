Gunman apprehended at shooting in Chicago suburb of Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WGN)— The gunman has been apprehended in an active shooter situation in Aurora, city officials confirmed.

Kane County’s SWAT team, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and other police are on the scene of an industrial park near Highland Avenue and Prairie Street in the western suburb. There are several businesses in that area, including Henry Pratt Company. The streets in the area are closed.

Security analyst John O’Malley told WGN that four police officers were injured in the shooting. There are also reports that multiple civilians have been shot.

West Aurora School District 129 posted on its Facebook page that students are sheltering in place for their safety.

Here is a statement from the West Aurora School District 129:

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi’s Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area. Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into a soft lockdown situation across the district. Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the soft lockdown has been lifted.”

Two businesses in the area told WGN they have been told by police to stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

