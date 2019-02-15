Bear spotted hanging off dump truck on North Carolina highway

Posted 10:14 AM, February 15, 2019, by

BERTIE COUNTY, NC. – A bear was spotted hanging off a dump truck on a North Carolina highway Wednesday.

The truck driver had no idea the bear was in the back of his truck as he headed to a landfill in Bertie County, according to WTKR.

The bear had apparently been in the back of his truck since his last pick up in Dare County.

Deputies told the dump truck driver to keep driving toward the landfill and let the bear out when he arrived.

When the driver took the exit to the landfill, the bear had already jumped out and run into the woods.

The sheriff’s office says this is second time in six months they’ve gotten a call like this.

