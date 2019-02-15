Benton Harbor man found guilty of 2 murders

Antwan Mims, from FBI

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A man was found guilty of the murders of two men in Benton Harbor.

Antwan Mims was found guilty of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two felony weapon charges.

ABC 57 reports it only took jurors three hours to reach a guilty verdict.

The charges are in connection to the shooting deaths of Michael Johnson and Cortez Miller, who were killed in March 2018 in Benton Harbor.

On Thursday, Mims took the stand and said the victims were the aggressors in the incident that led up to the shooting. He said Johnson also had a weapon on him, but police said they didn’t find any weapons at the scene.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 18.

