Grand Rapids has so many great brews, that it seems only fair to put them all on display for a whole month at the third annual Beer Month Grand Rapids, which kicks off Friday!

Creston Brewery came on the show to display what brews and foods they'll be serving for the celebration.

Beer Month GR is happening now through March 15.

Get a complete list of participating restaurants and deals at beermonthgr.com.