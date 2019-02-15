Dogs rescued from S. Korea ‘meat farm’ coming to West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. – The Humane Society of West Michigan is awaiting the arrival of some new furry friends.

Over 200 dogs were recently rescued from a puppy mill and “meat farm” in South Korea. The dogs are on their way to the U.S. and Canada. Five of the dogs are coming to West Michigan.

Humane Society International rescued the dogs. Some of the dogs would have become pets, but others may have been sold to butchers. HSI was able buy out the farmer’s business and convince him to sign a contract to not re-enter the business for 20 years. They say the culture in South Korea towards dogs is changing for the better.

The dogs should be in West Michigan by Tuesday night. Staff at the Humane Society will evaluated them and put them up for adoption as soon as they can.