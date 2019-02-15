× Driver in fatal Van Buren Co. crash facing charges

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The at-fault driver in a crash in Van Buren that killed two people and sent three others to the hospital is facing criminal charges.

The crash happened Jan. 12 in the 60000 block of Red Arrow Highway after an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision.

Marry Fender, 73, and 6-year-old Skylinn Salinas were killed in the crash. Three others were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, Jose Canedo, was arraigned on multiple charges in connection to the crash.

Canedo is charged with: