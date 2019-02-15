Driver in fatal Van Buren Co. crash facing charges

Posted 4:46 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, February 15, 2019

An undated mug shot of Jose Canedo.

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The at-fault driver in a crash in Van Buren that killed two people and sent three others to the hospital is facing criminal charges.

The crash happened Jan. 12 in the 60000 block of Red Arrow Highway after an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision.

Marry Fender, 73, and 6-year-old Skylinn Salinas were killed in the crash. Three others were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, Jose Canedo, was arraigned on multiple charges in connection to the crash.

Canedo is charged with:

  • Two counts of second-degree homicide
  • Two counts of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death
  • Two counts of operating with high blood alcohol content causing serious injury
  • Two counts of operating with a suspended license causing death
  • Two counts of operating with a suspended license causing serious injury

