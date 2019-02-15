East Grand Rapids wins rivalry game on the ice over Grand Rapids Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The was still no score after two periods until East Grand Rapids found three goals in the third period to come away with the 3-1 win over Grand Rapids Christian on Friday night.
