Firefighters from 3 departments put out barn fire in Berlin Twp.

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from three departments put out a big barn fire Friday afternoon in Ionia County, but it took nearly two hours.

Ionia County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 no one was injured. But when firefighters arrived on the scene around 3:42 p.m., flames had already engulfed the barn. And there were some cows outside in the pasture.

But no people or animals were inside the barn, in the 800 block of Bennett Road. That’s between M-66 and Harwood Road.

Dispatchers say no other buildings were affected. They say crews from the Saranac, Berlin-Orange Township and Ionia firefighters put out the fire.

There was no initial word what caused the fire.