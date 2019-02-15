Free fishing this weekend across Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are sick of being cooped up inside this winter, you can go fishing for free this weekend at all state parks.

It's free fishing weekend in Michigan which means you don't need a license to fish Saturday or Sunday and vehicle entry will also be waived.

All other fishing regulations still apply.

The event is an ongoing effort to promote Michigan`s plentiful world-class fishing opportunities.

While many people will bundle up and head out to fish on their own, there is an organized event Saturday in Newaygo. The Dam to Dam 2019 kicks off at 6 a.m. Saturday featuring ice fishing and ice golf.