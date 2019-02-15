FRUITPORT, Mich -- The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls won their 41st consecutive Alliance League game with the 54-26 win over Zion Christian on Friday night, they also notched their seventh straight conference title.
Fruitport Calvary wins seventh straight Alliance championship
-
Unity Christian defeats Byron Center to win seventh straight
-
All-clear given after false threat to Fruitport High School
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win
-
Chandler Collins leads Unity Christian past Holland Christian
-
East Grand Rapids clinches OK Gold with win at South Christian
-
-
Dylan Jergens scores 59 points in Howardsville Christian’s 78-68 win over Calvary Christian
-
East Grand Rapids wins rivalry game on the ice over Grand Rapids Christian
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
NorthPointe Christian holds off Calvin Christian for OK Silver win
-
Wayland hands Grand Rapids Christian first OK Gold loss
-
-
Northpointe Christian girls remain unbeaten in OK Silver with win over Godwin Heights
-
Ionia beats Portland for 10th straight win
-
Short-handed Holland Christian holds off Grand Rapids Christian