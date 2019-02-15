Fruitport Calvary wins seventh straight Alliance championship

Posted 11:37 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38PM, February 15, 2019

FRUITPORT, Mich -- The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls won their 41st consecutive Alliance League game with the 54-26 win over Zion Christian on Friday night, they also notched their seventh straight conference title.

