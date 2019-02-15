Godwin Heights defeats Northpointe Christian, wins tenth straight OK Silver crown

Posted 11:58 PM, February 15, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Godwin Heights continued their conference dominance on Friday night with a 63-44 win over Northpointe Christian on the road. The Wolverines have now won 51 straight conference games and ten straight conference titles, they'll finish their regular season against Kelloggsville and Calvin Christian next week.

