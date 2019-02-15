GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Godwin Heights continued their conference dominance on Friday night with a 63-44 win over Northpointe Christian on the road. The Wolverines have now won 51 straight conference games and ten straight conference titles, they'll finish their regular season against Kelloggsville and Calvin Christian next week.
Godwin Heights defeats Northpointe Christian, wins tenth straight OK Silver crown
-
Northpointe Christian girls remain unbeaten in OK Silver with win over Godwin Heights
-
Godwin Heights boys improve to 5-0 in OK Silver
-
Kneeland, Godwin Heights beat Hopkins at the buzzer
-
Unity Christian wins another OK Green title after win over Zeeland East
-
Fruitport Calvary wins seventh straight Alliance championship
-
-
Hudsonville ready for another non-conference test against Unity Christian
-
NorthPointe Christian holds off Calvin Christian for OK Silver win
-
Fourth quarter run lifts Godwin Heights past Hopkins
-
Godwin Heights wins thriller over West Ottawa
-
Bronson ready for challenge in state semifinals
-
-
East Grand Rapids clinches OK Gold with win at South Christian
-
Hudsonville wins tenth straight after holding off Wyoming
-
Grand Rapids Christian gets past NorthPointe Christian