GR tech company donates laptops, iPads to Wyoming school

Posted 4:26 PM, February 15, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based tech company donated computers and iPads to a Kent County school on Friday.

Tech Defenders, a technology repurposing company, donated 200 laptops and 25 iPads to San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming. Students were surprised with the equipment at an assembly Friday afternoon.

The donation will provide every student in the school with their own device. Nearly 200 students had been sharing 30 laptops, and the school’s computer lab was filled with outdated equipment before the donation.

“Technology is necessary as part of any learning environment, but is also very expensive, so we are very excited and grateful for this partnership,” Principal Rick Muniz said.

