Grand Rapids Boat Show docks back in at DeVos this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan tradition docks back in at DeVos place this week. The Grand Rapids Boat Show now in its 74th year, featuring 5 acres of more than 400 boats and 100 different manufactures.

Visitors can see everything from the latest in pontoon and fishing boats to wakeboards and tubes.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show is happening now through February 17.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, and $5 for kids under age 14.

For more information and a complete show schedule, visit grboatshow.com.