GRPL celebrates African American culture with “Taste of Soul Sunday”

Don't worry about being quiet at the library, a big party celebrating African American culture is taking place at the Grand Rapids Public Library at their Taste of Soul event on Sunday.

Guests can listen to live music from local bands, learn about African American heritage and culture, make crafts, and eat soul food. Food will be provided by the Candied Yam.

The event is completely free to attend, and will take place at the Main Branch.

Taste of Soul Sunday will be February 17 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

For more details visit grpl.org/tasteofsoul.

