× GRPS: Asbestos may have been disturbed during construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools say construction workers at North Park Montessori in Grand Rapids may have been cutting into plaster containing asbestos.

Grand Rapids Public Schools sent a notice to parents and staff at the district Friday night, saying crews have been working on the air conditioning system for the past six weeks.

Friday afternoon, the district was told crews had been drilling and cutting plaster that may have asbestos.

Air samples were sent overnight to a lab in Indianapolis. The letter says the district expects the results early next week.

A meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at GRPS University, located at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE. Representatives from the district, school, construction crews and local health officials will be there to answer questions.