Help us find a home for Cousin Eddie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Cousin Eddie!

Adoption Special

Now through Feb 17, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be having our Cold Paws Warm Heart Adoption Special. Adult dogs are $75 and heartworm positive dogs are fee waived (must pay $100 for treatment).

Paws, Claws & Corks

This extravaganza will feature the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guest will enjoy sampling of fabulous cuisine tastings of fine wines and micro brews, and an opportunity to bid on amazing experiences and packages in live and silent auctions. The funds raised will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan in their mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan and beyond through education, example, placement, and protection.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.pawsclawsandcorks.com.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.