WYOMING, Mich -- After Rockford's win over East Kentwood on Friday night, Hudsonville is the outright OK Red champion. The Eagles took on Wyoming in a non-conference tilt and held the Wolves off for the 75-74 win for their tenth straight victory. The Eagles are now 16-2 overall.
Hudsonville wins tenth straight after holding off Wyoming
