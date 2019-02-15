Hudsonville wins tenth straight after holding off Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich -- After Rockford's win over East Kentwood on Friday night, Hudsonville is the outright OK Red champion. The Eagles took on Wyoming in a non-conference tilt and held the Wolves off for the 75-74 win for their tenth straight victory. The Eagles are now 16-2 overall.

