Muskegon Co math competition to put students to the test

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Organizers of the first annual Muskegon County Mathematical Olympiad says this spring’s math competition will provide a unique opportunity for high-school students in the county to practice their math skills in an inclusive setting.

The no-cost, district-wide event takes place Tuesday, April 30th at Muskegon Community College, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Organizers say students will take an “appropriately-leveled” math test, hear presentations by local STEM professionals, and participate in team rounds. A recognition ceremony will take place afterward.

The MCMO will be an equitable event that has applications for the real world, according to a news release: “The difficulty level of existing math competitions exclude a significant group of students in our district that would otherwise benefit from a STEM-enriching activity, largely due to educational disparities prevalent in our county. Of the 11.6% of Muskegon county’s population that has a bachelor’s degree or higher, for example, roughly 2% of these individuals obtained their degree in computers, math, or statistics. In order for Muskegon’s students to partake in our increasingly technological world, STEM-related opportunities, activities, and resources must become more accessible.”