“Keep Smiling!” hands-on exhibit teaches kids importance of oral health

Posted 10:34 AM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, February 15, 2019

Delta Dental is America's largest dental benefits carrier covering more Americans than any other dental benefits provider, but they do so much more than that. Delta Dental invests millions back into programs to improve oral health and expand access to care. Their influence can be found in museums across the state, especially in their newest exhibit at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Keep Smiling!

Keep Smiling! is a new interactive exhibit experience where visitors can learn about the difference between animal and human teeth, examine the inside of the mouth, view dental images, and learn the steps to properly care for their oral and overall health.

Keep Smiling! is one of several exhibits Delta Dental has funded over the years. Others include the Chew On This! exhibit at Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing and the Inside the Grin exhibit at Duke Energy Children’s Museum in Cincinnati.

Visit aahom.org to plan your visit to the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

To learn more visit deltadentalmi.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.