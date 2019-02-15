“Keep Smiling!” hands-on exhibit teaches kids importance of oral health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delta Dental is America's largest dental benefits carrier covering more Americans than any other dental benefits provider, but they do so much more than that. Delta Dental invests millions back into programs to improve oral health and expand access to care. Their influence can be found in museums across the state, especially in their newest exhibit at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Keep Smiling!

Keep Smiling! is a new interactive exhibit experience where visitors can learn about the difference between animal and human teeth, examine the inside of the mouth, view dental images, and learn the steps to properly care for their oral and overall health.

Keep Smiling! is one of several exhibits Delta Dental has funded over the years. Others include the Chew On This! exhibit at Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing and the Inside the Grin exhibit at Duke Energy Children’s Museum in Cincinnati.

