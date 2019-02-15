Lions release Glover Quin, Bruce Ellington, Nicholas Grigsby

Posted 2:32 PM, February 15, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 17: Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions takes the field to play the New York Giants in a pre season game at Ford Field on August 17, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released Glover Quin, cutting ties with the 33-year-old safety who had one year left on his contract .

Detroit also released wide receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby on Friday.

Quin started every game last season for the ninth straight year. Houston drafted Quin in 2009 and the fourth-round pick from New Mexico started 12 games as a rookie. Quin started every game over the following three years for the Texans. He signed a five-year deal in 2013 and a contract extension in 2017 in Detroit.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn says Quin made countless contributions for the franchise and exemplified everything it meant to be a true professional in the NFL on the field and in the community.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.