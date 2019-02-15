× Lowell school employee arrested by Homeland Security

LOWELL, Mich. – A part-time employee at Lowell Area Schools was arrested this morning by the Department of Homeland Security.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Gregory Pratt says that employee is on administrative leave as federal agents continue the investigation. The letter also states the employee is under investigation by Canadian law enforcement as well. Pratt also says in the letter to parents that no students or other employees of the district are known to be involved in the investigation.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the search warrant and arrest were all carried out by Homeland Security, with no state charges being brought in the case to their knowledge.

The identity of the employee is not being released at this time.

Anyone with tips on this investigation is asked to call the Department of Homeland Security at (616) 235-3936, ext. 2223.