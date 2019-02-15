Mardi Gras Kidney Ball to raise money for National Kidney Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glittery masks, fancy dresses and raising thousands of dollars for the National Kidney Foundation will all be present at the sold-out Mardi Gras Kidney Ball.

Entering its 9th year in 2019, the Mardi Gras Kidney Ball is the premier masquerade ball in West Michigan benefiting the NKFM. This amazing event features a live and silent auction, raffles, cocktails, dinner, live entertainment, and a fun Mardi Gras themed atmosphere.

While the event is sold out, people can still contribute by donating to the National Kidney Foundation's website.

The money raised from the event helps support the many educational and prevention programs the NKFM offers throughout West Michigan.

The Mardi Gras Kidney Ball will take place Saturday, February 23.

To learn more and to make a donation, visit nkfm.org or call (616)-458-9520.