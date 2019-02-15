× MI issuing March, April food benefits early

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing food assistance benefits for March and April early.

Recipients can expect to receive next month’s benefits March 3-5, and April benefits will be issued from April 3-12. May benefits will be issued on the regular schedule.

The schedule changes came after the partial government shutdown threatened to impact the ability to give assistance to the 1.2 million Michigan residents who receive it.

In January, MDHHS issued February benefits early in case the funds weren’t available during the shutdown.

MDHHS says it is issuing early payments again because it was concerned about families having to go 45 to 60 days without benefits.