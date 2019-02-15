Michigan State acting president apologizes to Nassar victims

Dr. Satish Udpa

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The acting president of Michigan State University has apologized to victims of imprisoned sexual abuser Larry Nassar, the former campus sports doctor who molested patients.

Satish Udpa was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler. He opened a meeting of the board of trustees Friday by telling Nassar victims the university “failed to treat you with the respect and care you deserved even as we sought to make amends.”

He committed to “listen more closely, ask more caring questions and act more thoughtfully.”

Engler was ousted after saying some victims enjoyed publicity from the Nassar scandal.

Also Friday, the board officially announced that it will re-establish a fund that covered counseling for victims. Details will be announced in the coming week.

