Muskegon defeats Jenison, notches tenth straight win

JENISON, Mich -- Vernon Nash III and De'Andre Carter helped lead the Muskegon Big Reds to their tenth consecutive victory, 62-37 over Jenison on Friday night. Muskegon improves to 14-3 overall and 9-1 in the OK Black.
