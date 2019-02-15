Muskegon defeats Jenison, notches tenth straight win

Posted 11:48 PM, February 15, 2019, by

JENISON, Mich -- Vernon Nash III and De'Andre Carter helped lead the Muskegon Big Reds to their tenth consecutive victory, 62-37 over Jenison on Friday night. Muskegon improves to 14-3 overall and 9-1 in the OK Black.

