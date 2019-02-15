New space exhibit opens at GR Public Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Families are invited to learn more about Roger B. Chaffee and space exploration at a temporary exhibit inside the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The 'Roger That' exhibit is a result of a partnership between Grand Valley State University and the museum and will be open through February 16.

Kids will get a chance to experience with hands-on activities including jet propulsion, making planispheres, underwater ROVs, space artifacts and more.

Activities will take place throughout the Museum and are included with general admission.

Planetarium shows take place on the hour throughout the day and are $4 per person and free for Museum members.