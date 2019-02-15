North Muskegon improves to 15-1 overall after win over Hart

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich -- North Muskegon improved to 15-1 overall and 10-1 in the West Michigan Conference after the 77-42 win over Hart on Friday night. The Norsemen will take on Whitehall, Saugatuck and Shelby in the final week of the regular season.
