North Muskegon improves to 15-1 overall after win over Hart

Posted 11:50 PM, February 15, 2019, by

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich -- North Muskegon improved to 15-1 overall and 10-1 in the West Michigan Conference after the 77-42 win over Hart on Friday night. The Norsemen will take on Whitehall, Saugatuck and Shelby in the final week of the regular season.

