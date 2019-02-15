WYOMING, Mich -- The Northpointe Christian girls haven't won the conference championship since back in the River Valley Days but that could change this season. The Mustangs defeated Godwin Heights, 64-50 on Friday night to improve to 8-0 in the OK Silver and 12-3 overall.
Northpointe Christian girls remain unbeaten in OK Silver with win over Godwin Heights
-
Godwin Heights boys improve to 5-0 in OK Silver
-
NorthPointe Christian holds off Calvin Christian for OK Silver win
-
Kneeland, Godwin Heights beat Hopkins at the buzzer
-
Fourth quarter run lifts Godwin Heights past Hopkins
-
Tim Swore leaving NorthPointe Christian for coaching job in Florida
-
-
Tri-Unity defeats another OK Silver opponent with win over Hopkins
-
Hudsonville ready for another non-conference test against Unity Christian
-
Grand Rapids Christian gets past NorthPointe Christian
-
East Grand Rapids clinches OK Gold with win at South Christian
-
Godwin Heights wins thriller over West Ottawa
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian’s Coach Taylor & Kobe Bufkin join us in studio after Friday’s big win
-
Northview outlasts Wyoming in double overtime
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak