Northview remains one game back in OK White with win over Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- Northview picked up another OK White on Friday night over Cedar Springs on the road, 58-46 to remain just one game back of Forest Hills Northern, who remains unbeaten in conference play. The two teams will play next Friday, February 22nd at Northview high school.
