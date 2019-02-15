Nuisance snowfall coming Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — While the next seven days features relatively quiet weather, very light snow will swing into West Michigan Sunday.

Before that, the first half of the weekend will see the return of some sunshine! Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 20s on our first day of many, stretching into late next week, that will feature no wintry mess.

A weak wave of low pressure, diminishing in strength as it moves south of West Michigan, will allow for light snow to overspread the area beginning late Sunday morning. While the snow will stretch potentially into early Monday morning, it will be extremely light, meaning accumulations for the entire event will be anywhere from half an inch to two inches of fluffy snow. Some locations way north of I-96 may not see any accumulating snowfall at all. Highest totals will be closer to I-94 and south.

Impacts could be felt Sunday afternoon and evening out on the roads, but with such a minor snowfall, it should be few and far between. Monday morning’s commute should be just fine, meaning the kids will definitely be in school.