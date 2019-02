× Police searching for missing Kzoo Twp. woman

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kalamazoo Township woman.

Barbara Parrish, 69, was last seen on Jan. 25.

Police say she is described as wheelchair-bound and spends significant time in shelters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo Township police at 269-567-7523.